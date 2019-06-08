Fire Tears Through Northeast Philadelphia Auto Shop - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Fire Tears Through Northeast Philadelphia Auto Shop

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fire Rips Through Philly Garage

    An auto shop owner lost his dog and business Saturday night after a massive fire tore through his property.

    (Published 32 minutes ago)

    A massive fire tore through a Northeast Philadelphia auto shop Saturday night, killing the property owner's dog.

    Police said electrical workers were on site at Van Exclusive Auto shop in the 4200 block of Adams Avenue when a socket caught fire and rapidly spread through the building around 9:30 p.m.

    The property owner told NBC10 he had just left for the day when the fire broke out.  

    "That was my livelihood. That's how I take care of my family and I lost it," he said.

    No humans were inside the building, but his pitbull died in the blaze.

    "She suffered," he said before breaking down into tears. "I can only imagine the fear she was going through not understanding what was happening."

    This story is developing. Please check for updates.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices