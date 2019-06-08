An auto shop owner lost his dog and business Saturday night after a massive fire tore through his property.

A massive fire tore through a Northeast Philadelphia auto shop Saturday night, killing the property owner's dog.

Police said electrical workers were on site at Van Exclusive Auto shop in the 4200 block of Adams Avenue when a socket caught fire and rapidly spread through the building around 9:30 p.m.

The property owner told NBC10 he had just left for the day when the fire broke out.

"That was my livelihood. That's how I take care of my family and I lost it," he said.

No humans were inside the building, but his pitbull died in the blaze.

"She suffered," he said before breaking down into tears. "I can only imagine the fear she was going through not understanding what was happening."

