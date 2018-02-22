Police are searching for a killer after a woman was shot and killed while driving in Philadelphia on Wednesday. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle spoke to the victim's family about the tragedy.

"I can still hear her, and I can still hear my daughter talking about Tata," Demonica Riley said.

She can't believe her 23-year-old sister-in-law, Tyesha Timmons -- who the family calls "Tata" -- is gone.

Timmons died after the van she was driving was riddled with gunshots as she drove along Broad Street near Grange Avenue in Philadelphia's Ogantz section around 8:30 Wednesday night.

Two other women, including Timmons' twin sister, and three young children were also in the van at the time.

At least five gunshots struck the driver’s side of the van. Timmons lost control of the vehicle before crashing it into the Jevs Human Services building on the 5800 block of Old York Road.

Surveillance video showed the white conversion van veer across multiple lanes after the shooting before crashing.

Timmons, who was shot once in the head, was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. The five passengers were also injured in the crash, though police said none of them were shot. They were all expected to be O.K.

Timmons' brother Tyrell Timmons says his mother and Tyesha's twin sister are taking the loss the hardest. "That was her other half, so part of her is lost forever," he said.

"She's a bright young lady," Horace Timmons, Tyesha's uncle, told NBC10. "Graduated with honors from high school. Was currently working for the school board and UPS. She had two jobs. She was about to move into her own place. Conscientious. Goodhearted. Didn't deserve for this to happen to her."



It's still not known why someone shot at the van. Philadelphia police don't believe the van was targeted nor do they believe it was a case of road rage.

Two men in gray hoodies could be seen fleeing the scene, police said. They may have been driving in a dark-colored vehicle, based on witness accounts.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

