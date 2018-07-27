The protests at City Hall are still in the midst of the Occupy ICE campaign. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has agreed to meet with a group of protesters.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will invite Occupy ICE activists inside City Hall Friday to discuss the future of the City’s PARS program.

The meeting comes after Occupy ICE activists blocked a stairwell in City Hall Wednesday to demand a meeting with the mayor about Preliminary Arraignment Reporting System, or (PARS), the shared law enforcement program where Philadelphia police log information about arrested people.

Calls to end U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s access to PARS have grown in recent weeks as dozens of protesters continue to camp outside City Hall.

Currently, immigration officials have access to country of origin and Social Security data after an arrest is made. But that contract is scheduled to end on Aug. 31. The city, district attorney’s office and the First Judicial District must decide before then whether to renew. In the past, the PARS working group reached an agreement without needing a formal vote, according to the mayor's office.

Philly DA Speaks on PARS Protest

As protesters in Philadelphia continues to speak out against the city sharing information with ICE, District Attorney Larry Krasner is speaking out. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

The upcoming deadline has galvanized ICE opponents, who, in addition to ending the PARS contract, would like to see the entire agency dissolved.

The meeting with activities is set to follow Kenney meeting with other city officials to discuss the future of the PARS agreement.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is among those calling for an end to the program.

“Quite frankly, cooperating with ICE at this time makes our city less safe because it makes undocumented individuals fearful of coming forward to report crimes or testify in criminal cases,” Krasner said earlier this month. “That’s simply unacceptable.”

Krasner, a progressive Democrat who has not shied away from controversy since taking office in January, would like to see a better relationship develop between law enforcement agencies and Philadelphia’s growing immigrant communities.

“It creates a whole category of victims … because American criminals know that they could rob these people, they can hurt these people, they can rape these people, and there will be fear and the witnesses will not come forward,” he said. “What [President Donald] Trump is doing is setting us all back.”

Where Mayor Jim Kenney stands on PARS remains less clear and he has not made a public decision on PARS.

A spokesperson earlier this month said that Kenney is having "ongoing conversations" with city stakeholders and "plan to have a resolution" ahead of the August deadline.