Malcolm Jenkins, the Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro safety, has been tackling an off-field issue for more than a year, criminal justice reforms.

He travels the country, apart from his cross-continental schedule for football games, to meet with some of the more progressive local prosecutors to push for changes in court and prison systems.

On Monday, he and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. in the Kensington neighborhood at a community organization, Impact Services, on East Allegheny Avenue.

Jenkins's non-profit organization, Players Coalition, "will address injustices in the money bail system in Philadelphia, where one in four people are held on a $50,000 bail," according to a statement from the group.

"Too many Philadelphians are sitting in jail, not because they are guilty but because they are too poor to pay the bail," the statement said. "Almost half of those incarcerated before trial are never found guilty: their cases are dismissed or withdrawn or they are acquitted at trial."

