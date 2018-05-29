A dump truck spilled its load onto the Schuylkill Expressway Tuesday afternoon, leaving the roadway closed in South Philadelphia. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Traffic snarled along the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck overturned and dumped its load across the highway.

The truck flipped in the eastbound lanes near the Penrose Avenue/Airport (Exit 347A) and Passyunk Avenue ramps (Exit 347B) before 1 p.m., dumping its load of what appears to be gray sand or gravel across all three lanes of the highway.

No word yet on injuries.

Police diverted traffic off Interstate 76 eastbound at the 28th Street Exit. It's best to avoid the area entirely if you can.

If you need to get to the Philadelphia International Airport, sports complex or Walt Whitman Bridge, plan on taking another route.

This story is developing and will be updated.