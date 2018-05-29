Overturned Dump Truck Spills Load, Blocks Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Overturned Dump Truck Spills Load, Blocks Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia

Crash blocks eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in South Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dump Truck Overturns, Blocks I-76

    A dump truck spilled its load onto the Schuylkill Expressway Tuesday afternoon, leaving the roadway closed in South Philadelphia. (Published 24 minutes ago)

    Traffic snarled along the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck overturned and dumped its load across the highway.

    The truck flipped in the eastbound lanes near the Penrose Avenue/Airport (Exit 347A) and Passyunk Avenue ramps (Exit 347B) before 1 p.m., dumping its load of what appears to be gray sand or gravel across all three lanes of the highway.

    No word yet on injuries.

    Police diverted traffic off Interstate 76 eastbound at the 28th Street Exit. It's best to avoid the area entirely if you can.

    If you need to get to the Philadelphia International Airport, sports complex or Walt Whitman Bridge, plan on taking another route.

    This story is developing and will be updated.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices