Embattled Pennsylvania State Rep. Nick Miccarelli is dropping out of his re-election bid just one day after declaring his intent to run.

His announcement comes on the heels of allegations by two women, one who claims that he threatened to kill her and another who said the Delaware County Republican forced her to have sex with him after they broke up.

“My decision not to seek re-election should in no way be misconstrued by the public or misrepresented by the media as any admission of wrongdoing on my part,” Miccarelli said in a statement.

“I intend to continue to work to clear my good name and reputation and put this current controversial situation behind me, once and for all.”

One of Micarrelli’s accusers is a state official and the other is a political consultant. They both him a few years ago.

The state official accused Miccarelli of being physically abusive, brandishing a gun and threatening to kill her while driving over 100 mph, according to a complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. She also filed a protection-from-abuse order against him.

The consultant alleges Miccarelli forced her to have sex after their relationship ended, the complaint said.

Neither women filed complaints with police. But House GOP leaders said law enforcement is now involved.