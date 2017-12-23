Delaware County Mall Evacuated For Fire on Super Saturday - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY

Delaware County Mall Evacuated For Fire on Super Saturday

Shoppers remained unable to return as of 4 p.m. because of smoke.

By Brian X. McCrone

Published at 3:58 PM EST on Dec 23, 2017 | Updated at 4:42 PM EST on Dec 23, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Reasons Why Philly is About to Look Better Than Ever
    The mall is centrally located in Delaware County.

    Thousands of last-minute shoppers who chose Springfield Mall in Delaware County saw their day complicated on "Super Saturday" when a fire broke out in the food court, forcing a full evacuation.

    The mall on Baltimore Pike was evacuated sometime after 3 p.m. after firefighters arrived to extinguish a kitchen fire at Sbarro's, county emergency communications officials said. It was a grease fire, according to reports.

    The mall was reopened about 4:30 p.m.

    The evacuation, much to the chagrin of the Christmas shopping class and the many merchants making sales on the second-biggest shopping day of the year behind Black Friday, was due to heavy smoke throughout the mall, officials said.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices