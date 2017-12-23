Thousands of last-minute shoppers who chose Springfield Mall in Delaware County saw their day complicated on "Super Saturday" when a fire broke out in the food court, forcing a full evacuation.

The mall on Baltimore Pike was evacuated sometime after 3 p.m. after firefighters arrived to extinguish a kitchen fire at Sbarro's, county emergency communications officials said. It was a grease fire, according to reports.

The mall was reopened about 4:30 p.m.

The evacuation, much to the chagrin of the Christmas shopping class and the many merchants making sales on the second-biggest shopping day of the year behind Black Friday, was due to heavy smoke throughout the mall, officials said.