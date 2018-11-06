Deadly Crash Closes Schuylkill Expressway

A multiple vehicle crash has caused the Schuylkill Expressway to close from Montgomery to Girard avenues in Philadelphia Tuesday morning. At least one person has died and six others were injured. (Published 45 minutes ago)

A deadly wreck where a car flipped from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes closed the busy Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The multi-vehicle wreck near Montgomery Drive brought traffic in both directions to a complete standstill around 4 a.m.

One person died and at least six were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash.

Westbound traffic was being diverted onto the eastbound Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676) until another wreck where a car slammed into a spun out vehicle closed the ramp to I-676.

It was unclear what injuries occurred in the I-676 crash.

Eastbound traffic could use the City Avenue exit to access the Kelly or Martin Luther King drives. Westbound drivers can access the river drives from the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The best bet is to avoid the Schuylkill and Vine Street expressways and pack patience to get to work or school Tuesday morning.

Crashes also snarled traffic on the way to Philadelphia International Airport as Interstate 95 southbound was closed at the Girard Point Bridge. The Platt Bridge can be used as an alternate route.