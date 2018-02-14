The Roots' Questlove announced via Instagram the Roots Picnic is returning to Philadelphia with a lineup featuring hip hop artists Jadakiss, Lil Uzi Vert, The Diplomats and much more.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will also be joining the Roots as their top billed headliner.

The 11th annual day-long concert will take place June 2, 2018 at the Festival Pier at Penn's Landing and will include a podcast stage, a lifestyle stage complete with live Madden and NBA 2K video game tournaments, and several panels.

Tickets go on sale Friday via the official Roots Picnic website.

