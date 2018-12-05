Couple Found Dead by Mail Carrier in Montco Home Identified

An investigation is underway after an elderly husband and wife were found dead at a property in Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania.

Police have identified the bodies of an elderly couple that was found dead by a mailman in Whitemarsh Township.

The deceased are Ross Woodward, 84, and Rhoda Woodward, 81, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

A mail carrier discovered ther bodies at 540 Bethlehem Pike near Mathers Lane around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the district attorney's office said.

Neighbors described them as long-time members of the community who were quiet, friendly and always returned a smile and wave.

"Soft spoken, older couple," Michael Skalecki said. "Seemed pleasant."

Rhoda Woodward was found face down on the ground in a side yard while her husband was found dead near the bushes of the property, sources told NBC10. Police say the woman was partially undressed.

Sources described the crime scene as bloody though police have not revealed how the couple died.

"Something went terribly wrong. That's shocking," Ian Cyrus, who works near the property, told NBC10.