Police in Whitemarsh Township respond after sources say two bodies were found Tuesday.

What to Know Police have shut down Bethlehem Pike near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Whitemarsh Township.

Sources say two bodies were discovered on a property along Bethlehem Pike.

The SWAT team has been dispatched to the area.

Police with guns drawn have surrounded homes and businesses along a busy Whitemarsh Township thoroughfare after two bodies were found on a property.

Sources said the bodies were discovered at 540 Bethlehem Pike near Mathers Lane late Tuesday morning.

Police could be seen hiding behind their cars and trees as they wait for the county SWAT team to arrive and assist in the situation. All available officers were also dispatched to the scene.

A nearby daycare has been locked down, but authorities said the children there are safe.

As a result of the police response, several nearby roads have been closed. The Pennsylvania Turnpike, which runs perpendicular to the scene, is still open.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.