A deadly crash blocked Cottman Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia during the busy Monday morning commute.

A limousine and sedan collided where Cottman crosses over the Roosevelt Boulevard before 5 a.m. The crash left debris in the roadway and blocked traffic in each direction over the Boulevard.

A 29-year-old man died while two other people were hurt, police said.

SEPTA detoured its routes 1, 14, 20 and 70 and Boulevard Direct Express service.

The road remained closed for more than an hour as police investigated. Expect traffic trouble in the area as traffic also backed onto Roosevelt Boulevard since drivers can't get off at Cottman.

No word yet on what caused the crash.