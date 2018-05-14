Deadly Crash Closes Busy Northeast Philadelphia Road - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Deadly Crash Closes Busy Northeast Philadelphia Road

By Dan Stamm

Published 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Deadly Crash Closes Busy Northeast Philadelphia Road
    NBC10

    A deadly crash blocked Cottman Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia during the busy Monday morning commute.

    A limousine and sedan collided where Cottman crosses over the Roosevelt Boulevard before 5 a.m. The crash left debris in the roadway and blocked traffic in each direction over the Boulevard.

    A 29-year-old man died while two other people were hurt, police said.

    SEPTA detoured its routes 1, 14, 20 and 70 and Boulevard Direct Express service.

    The road remained closed for more than an hour as police investigated. Expect traffic trouble in the area as traffic also backed onto Roosevelt Boulevard since drivers can't get off at Cottman.

    No word yet on what caused the crash.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices