A power outage affecting Southwest Airlines computers was causing flight delays Wednesday morning at Philadelphia International Airport.

In a statement, Southwest spokesperson Ro Hawthorne said the airline "experienced a technology issue at PHL causing a slight delay of several flights." Hawthorne said Southwest was working to resolve the issue and apologized to customers.

There was no estimated time by which the issue would be resolved, the airline said on Twitter. It also asked customers to reach out to an airport agent for assistance.