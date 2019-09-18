Computer Outage Delays Southwest Airlines Flights at Philadelphia International Airport - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Computer Outage Delays Southwest Airlines Flights at Philadelphia International Airport

There was no estimated time by which the issue would be resolved, the airline said on Twitter

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    AP
    A Southwest airlines jet takes off from a runway at Love Field in Dallas, Thursday, April 23, 2015.

    A power outage affecting Southwest Airlines computers was causing flight delays Wednesday morning at Philadelphia International Airport.

    In a statement, Southwest spokesperson Ro Hawthorne said the airline "experienced a technology issue at PHL causing a slight delay of several flights." Hawthorne said Southwest was working to resolve the issue and apologized to customers.

    There was no estimated time by which the issue would be resolved, the airline said on Twitter. It also asked customers to reach out to an airport agent for assistance.

      

