A teen girl and a boy are recovering after they were shot while trick-or-treating in the Olney section of Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The 14-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were walking on the 5700 block of Hope Street and Grange Avenue near the One & Olney Shopping Center around 6:15 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The boy was shot once in the left leg while the teen girl was grazed in the right leg. They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.