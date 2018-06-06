Chicken Truck Dumps Crates of Live Birds Onto Delaware Road - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Chicken Truck Dumps Crates of Live Birds Onto Delaware Road

Wreck causes traffic troubles along Route 301 in Middletown, Del.

By Dan Stamm

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    A truck hauling chickens tipped its load onto a Delaware highway Wednesday morning, as crates of live birds spilled onto the roadway and shoulder.

    The wreck blocked part of southbound Route 301 where it curves near Bethel Church Road near Middletown, Delaware, before daybreak, New Castle County dispatchers said.

    One lane could be seen getting by around 6:15 a.m. as live chickens could be seen flapping around as crews worked to clean up the scene. No word yet how many chickens were killed in the crash.

    The truck driver wasn’t seriously hurt. It was unclear what caused the crash.

    Expect traffic delays in the area as it could take a while to corral all the chickens.

    Route 301 is a gateway to the Delmarva Peninsula where chicken processing is a major industry. About 605 million chickens were raised and 4.2 billion pounds of chicken were produced on the peninsula in 2017, according to the Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc.

