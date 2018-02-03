2 Women in Critical After Car Crashes Into Lake in Hamilton Township - NBC 10 Philadelphia
2 Women in Critical After Car Crashes Into Lake in Hamilton Township

The 40-year-old driver and her 18-year-old passenger are both in critical condition.

By David Chang

Published 3 hours ago

    Two women are fighting for their lives after their car crashed into a lake in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

    A 40-year-old woman was driving a 1998 Subaru Impreza eastbound on S. Broad Street near the Rt. 195 east exit ramp around 9 a.m. Saturday when she lost control and struck a guard rail. After striking the rail, the vehicle continued to accelerate as it drove across the median, traveled across westbound S. Broad Street and into Gropps Lake where it submerged.

    The two women were trapped inside the vehicle until responding firefighters extracted them. Both victims were taken to Capital Health System-Fuld where they are both in critical condition.

    Officials are investigating the cause of the crash. If you have any information, please call the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at 609-581-4000. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Hamilton Police at 609-581-4008.

