A man is accused of shooting and killing two men early Saturday morning after fighting with his girlfriend during a camping trip in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Miles Jones, 40, of Philadelphia, is charged with criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

Jones and 15 other people were taking part in a weekend camping trip at the Homestead Campgrounds on the 1100 block of Allentown Road in West Rockhill Township, investigators said. On Saturday, around 2 a.m., Jones got into an argument with his girlfriend inside the tent they were sharing, according to police.

After the woman told Jones to leave, an altercation ensued, investigators said. Jones then allegedly flipped the tent before two other members of the group, 41-year-old Eric Braxton and 46-year-old Arthur Hill, came to the woman’s aid.

Police said Jones then walked to his girlfriend’s car where he stayed for about 15 minutes. He then returned to the campground carrying a 9mm handgun and shot both Braxton and Hill, police said. Braxton died at the scene while Hill was taken to Grand View Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both victims were from Philadelphia.

Jones was arrested and arraigned Saturday. He is being held without bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.