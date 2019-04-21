Gunman Kills 2 Teens, Injures Another in Camden

A gunman shot and killed two teens and injured another in Camden, New Jersey.

Camden County Police responded to the 2900 block of Pierce Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found three teens unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman, identified as Shirleen Caban, were both pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m. Both victims were from Camden.

The third victim, an 18-year-old woman from Sewell, New Jersey, survived and is receiving treatment. Police have not yet revealed her condition.

No arrests have been made and police haven’t released details on any suspects.

If you have any information, please call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lee Hopkins at (856) 225-8623 or Camden County Police Detective Colin O’Sullivan at (856) 757-7420. You can also email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.