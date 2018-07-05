Water is seen gushing from an underground main break on July 5, 2018.

A water main break caused some popular Bucks County attractions to close Thursday as water gushed onto roads.

The main broke along Woodburne Road between East Lincoln Highway and Maple Avenue (Route 213) in Middletown Township before noon, LevittownNow.com reported.

Both Sesame Place and the Oxford Valley Mall closed for the day due to the break. Other area businesses also closed. The mall hoped to reopen Friday while Sesame Place looked "forward to welcoming guests back in our park as soon as possible."

No word yet on a cause of the break or how many customers are impacted by water pressure problems.

Expect traffic trouble in the area as crews focused clean-up efforts on the parking lot of a nearby TD Bank location.