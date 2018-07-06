Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania has closed again Friday as crews continue to work to restore regular water service after nearby water main break. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Closures centered around a Bucks County water main break entered a second day Friday as officials urged people to boil water.

The main broke along Woodburne Road between East Lincoln Highway and Maple Avenue (Route 213) in Middletown Township before noon, LevittownNow.com reported.

Both Sesame Place and the Oxford Valley Mall closed for the rest of Thursday due to the break. The mall planned to reopen Friday at 10 a.m. while Sesame Place was unable to open Friday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," Sesame Place tweeted. They urged guests with tickets or in-park amenities for Friday to visit their website for information.



Crews focused clean-up efforts on the parking lot of a nearby TD Bank location. It took crews hours to shut down water service to the broken main, the Bucks County Water Service Advisory said late Thursday.

Some customers had little or no water pressure, BCWSA said.

They issued a boil water notice for these areas Friday:

East Lincoln Highway between I-95 and Oxford Valley Road

Route 213/Maple Avenue between Flowers Mill Road and East Lincoln Highway

Woodbourne Road between East Lincoln Highway and Third Street

"Customers outside these areas may notice discolored water, however that is not an indication that they need to boil their water," BCWSA said.

No word yet when the area will return to normal.