Driver Crashes Through Apartment Building in Bucks County

The driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling along the 1200 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive in Bensalem shortly after 1:30 p.m. and crashed through an apartment building.

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago

    Derrick Cheston

    The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt in the crashA driver was injured after crashing through an apartment complex in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Saturday. 

    The driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling along the 1200 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive in Bensalem shortly after 1:30 p.m. and crashed through an apartment building. 

    The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt in the crash. 

    This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

     


      

