What to Know The renaming of a monument at Bryn Mawr College has sparked peaceful protest demonstrations by the school’s student body

The monument was renamed after M. Carey Thomas, second president of Bryn Mawr College.

Protesters claimed the school's former president, M. Carey Thomas, who served from 1894 to 1922, was racist and anti-Semitic.

The renaming of a monument at Bryn Mawr College sparked protests by the school’s student body Saturday.

The decision made in August to use the name of the institution’s second president for a monument was viewed as controversial, given the the former leader's past.

Protesters claimed the school's former president, M. Carey Thomas, who served from 1894 to 1922, was racist and anti-Semitic, particularly holding prejudices against African-American and Jewish students. However, the college board of trustees responsible for naming the monument issued a six-page letter, stressing Thomas’ contribution to female education, as the college is historically "all-girls."

“The College will recognize its founding dean and second president, M. Carey Thomas, and how this decision reflects our commitment to the mission of the College and the goals of equity and inclusion," Board Chair Ann Logan said.

Students say they will continue to peacefully demonstrate their opposition to the monument’s name and continue to disrupt school events, until the Board addresses their list of demands.

“Bryn Mawr students are demanding that the Board acknowledges and formally denounces Thomas’ racist and anti-Semitic past; formally apologies to current students and alumnae/i for the harm that was caused in continuing to display her name on a monument in her honor; provide materials in support for engagement with Thomas’ history in research funds and campus markers and historical displays; discuss clearly and purposefully and engage with Thomas and her history during orientation for new community members; display a plaque on the building itself that explains Thomas’ racist and anti-Semitic beliefs, stating that they were wrong in her time and wrong now and that they no longer represent the values of the institution," protesters said in a statement.

Students at Bryn Mawr College have had a history of taking part in national protest campaigns, concerning statues of white supremacy, decolonizing academia, and the Black Lives Matter movement.