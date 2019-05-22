ATF officials are investigating a minor explosion in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, after a driver tossed an unidentified device onto the street, according to a witness.

The blast occurred near the intersection of Fleur and Blossom lanes Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. A witness told NBC10 a man in a grey or silver pickup truck stopped briefly at the location, tossed an unknown object out of the driver’s side window and then drove off. The device landed on the road and then exploded moments later.

The witness said the device looked like a coke can with duct tape and a lit fuse on it. He also said the blast was loud enough for neighbors seven houses down to hear it.

The blast caused smoke to rise and pieces of the object to hit the witness’ house. There was no property damage however and no one was injured. The witness said the fragmented pieces looked like they were part of a ceramic object. An unknown white liquid was also spotted on the ground at the scene of the blast.

Bethlehem police, Bethlehem firefighters, an ATF Special Agent and Certified Explosive Specialists all responded to the scene to investigate. They have not revealed the type of device that exploded or identified a suspect. The witness said he wasn’t able to get a good look at the driver but described him as a middle-aged man.

If you have any information on the incident, please call the Bethlehem Police Department at 610-865-7187 or the Investigations Division at 610-865-7162.