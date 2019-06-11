Parts of our viewing area are having a bear scare in the suburbs. Several viewers have spotted a bear roaming through their neighborhoods, putting people on edge. The first sighting was Friday in Warrington, Bucks County. Officals are trying to figure out if the same bear was the one spotted in Springfield, Montgomery County on Monday. NBC10's Deanna Durante is in Bucks County, where people are on bear watch!

What to Know A bear was spotted roaming through Warrington Township, Bucks County, Friday and Saturday.

A bear was also spotted in Springfield Township, Montgomery County, on Saturday. It's unknown if it's the same bear spotted in Warrington.

If you spot a bear, don’t approach it. Instead call 911 or the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136.

Police are investigating several bear sightings in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Police said they first received several reports from residents of a black bear roaming in the areas of Neshaminy Creek, Garden Avenue and Street Road in Warrington Township, Bucks County, Friday and Saturday.

On Monday, a black bear was spotted running across the street on Integrity Avenue in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Officials are unsure if it was the same bear spotted in Warrington Township or a different one.

The bear sightings prompted school lockdowns in Springfield Township. Officials warned residents to remove all food, trash and trash cans. They were also told to clean off their outdoor grills and avoid wooded areas.

If you spot a bear, don’t approach it. Instead call 911 or the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136.