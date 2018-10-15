100 Cats Rescued From Hurricane Michael Arrive in Delaware

100 cats and kittens have been airlifted out of shelters affected by Hurricane Michael.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA will receive 100 cats and kittens from Jacksonville Humane Society in an effort to rescue pets from the effects of Hurricane Michael.

The airlift mission was conducted by Wings of Rescue as part of the national disaster relief work coordinated by Best Friends Animal Society.

Hurricane Michael has displaced countless pets and has placed enormous pressures on animal shelters in the Florida panhandle to keep up. For this reason, the BVSPCA will receive a large number of relocated cats and kittens which were already in panhandle shelters prior to the storm.

The cats will initially arrive at Delaware's Wilmington Airport, where they will then be transported to the BVSPCA Rescue & Rehab Center in Georgetown. Here the Brandywine Valley team will begin to evaluate and assess the cats. Within the week, the cats will find homes with the BVSPCA and other partner shelters in the northeast.

This isn’t the first time the BVSPCA has taken in animals impacted by natural disaster. Earlier this month, the organization opened their Rescue & Rehab Center to save 239 shelter animals impacted by Hurricane Florence.

So if you’re looking for a cat, there are now a 100 new ones, safe from Hurricane Michael, and ready to be adopted.