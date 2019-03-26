Three teens are accused of attacking a Delaware County high school student after video of the incident surfaced on social media.

A 14-year-old student at Ridley Middle School as well as two students, ages 14 and 15, at Interboro High School, were all arrested and questioned by police Tuesday.

Investigators say the teens attacked a 14-year-old Ridley High School student near the Kmart store on 600 MacDade Boulevard in Ridley Township’s Holmes community back on March 16. Video of the attack was posted on Facebook and sparked outage.

“They’re ganging up on him like he’s nothing,” Denise Marshall of Ridley Township said. “It’s disgusting, taking pride in that, it really is.”

The victim had suffered a brain injury as a child, according to investigators.

“It broke my heart for the poor kid who was getting beat up,” Donna Hart of Norwood said. “This is totally uncalled for. Where are the parents of these kids? Aren’t they seeing this on Facebook like I’m seeing it?”

The viral clip was later brought to the attention of Ridley Township Police on Tuesday. Police then identified the teen suspects in the video and filed three juvenile petitions to charge them with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

“I find it upsetting and something that’s not going to be tolerated around here,” Hart said.

Police are looking for other suspects who were involved, including the person who recorded the video.

The victim's family told NBC10 he is doing okay.