With crime and drugs plaguing her apartment building, an Atlantic City mom is taking a stand in order to help make her home a safer place. Here's the story of Mary Stockton.

Mary Stockton lives in an apartment building on Iowa and Atlantic avenues, across the street from Atlantic City’s police headquarters. Stockton told NBC10 she constantly lives in fear due to drug users and drug dealers in her building.

“I’ve got the fatigue in my eyes,” Stockton said. “Bloodshot eyes from staying awake all hours.”

Stockton regularly records on video the crime and chaos inside her building and reports it to police.

“You could say that I’m the most hated person in the building because I’m taking a stand,” Stockton said.

Stockton says a man pulled a gun on her Tuesday afternoon after she confronted a group in the third floor hallway right before her 16-year-old daughter came home from school.

“It was very scary,” she said.

Police responded to the scene. Then, two hours later, gunshots were fired on the same floor of the building. Police didn’t find anyone injured but they did arrest two men and a teenage boy in an apartment.

“They located a loaded handgun and also 100 bags of heroin,” said Atlantic City Police Sergeant Kevin Fair.

Police say their investigation led detectives to a motel a few blocks away from the apartment building. When they arrived they arrested two more men and seized cocaine as well as more than 2,000 bags of heroin.

“To be able to take off that handgun and be able to take off that much heroin off the street, that’s a good day for the police department and the city and the residents,” Sergeant Fair said.

It’s also a relief to Stockton, for now. She told NBC10 she’ll continue to put her life on the line to make her building safer.

