ATF investigators respond after an overnight fire at the Iglesia Pentecostal Church in Bethlehem.

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly setting fire to a church in Bethlehem, Northampton County, police said.

Wilmer J. Ortiz Torres, 43, of Allentown, was charged with arson, burglary and criminal trespass for allegedly causing a fire early Thursday at the Iglesia Pentecostal de Bethlehem on Pembroke Road in Bethlehem, police said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 2 a.m. and contained it to the roof of the church above the sanctuary area, police said.

It was the second fire at the church in two days.

Bethlehem police's arson dog "Silver" sniffed out the presence of an accelerant, police said.

Through an investigation, police said Ortiz Torres was identified as a suspect and arrested.