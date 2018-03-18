A young woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting outside a West Philadelphia hookah lounge on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was the deadly culmination of an argument that started around 4:15 p.m. at Jay's Hookah Lounge at 52nd and Market streets. That's steps from SEPTA's 52nd Street Market-Frankford El station.



Philadelphia police said the group involved in the fight spilled out onto the sidewalk and then the shooting happened.



A witness who runs a shop on the block said he heard five shots. Arriving officers scooped the three victims — ranging in age from 23 to 65 — into their patrol cars and rushed them to the Penn Presbyterian trauma center.



The 23-year-old, a woman, died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the back, police said.

A 42-year-old man took a bullet to the left foot and a 65-year-old man was hit once in the arm, police said. Both are stable at the hospital.

So far, police did not have information on the shooter. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from a police camera mounted on a pole at the intersection.

