PHILADELPHIA - JANUARY 1: Members of the Aqua String Band performs "Just Plain Dead" during the Philadelphia Mummers Parade January 1, 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The parade is the nation's oldest folk festival, featuring string bands, fancy division, fancy brigades, and comic division participants competing for $100,000 in prizes handed out by the city of Philadelphia. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

As of now, the 2018 Mummers Parade is still on for New Year's Day, but that may change if this Arctic freeze worsens.

Thomas Derr, spokesperson for the Mummers organizations, told NBC10 that parade organizers and the city discussed postponing the annual parade due to the severe cold during a meeting on Thursday.

Derr said the final decision would be made Saturday during a conference call.

Thursday night, Mummer string bands were out in the cold practicing not only their routines but also how to play in frigid temperatures.

"The horns are going to freeze up," said Charles Nicholas, captain of the Pennsport String Band, which briefly practiced outside Thursday. "The music is not going to sound as good as it should."



The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team says the high temperature in Philadelphia on New Year's Day will come in around 20 degrees. Frigid winds will make it feel close to zero.

If the 117-year-old parade is postponed, it could move to Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. But that weekend is expected to be bitterly cold as well.

The parade has been canceled or postponed in the past due to rain or snow, most recently in 2003. But the Mummers have marched in the cold in the past.

Some years, they have even had warming stations to help manage the cold.