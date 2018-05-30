The baby's father assaulted his mother before fleeing with him in a car, police said. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Amber Alert Issued for Baby in New Jersey

An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby abducted in New Jersey on Monday morning.

New Jersey State Police said that Reign Berry was taken by his 30-year-old father, George Berry, in Paterson about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities said that George Berry allegedly violated a restraining order against the boy's mother by kicking in the door to their home.

Then, they said, he punched the mom in the face and took off in a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The van has since been found, but the man and child are still missing.

It's not clear where George Berry may have been going.

Anyone who sees either Reign Berry or George Berry should call 911.