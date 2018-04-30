Police say an armed man spotted in Abington Township, Montgomery County is trying to make a statement on the 2nd amendment.

Police received several reports Monday of a man walking through the area of North Hills, Ardsley, Glenside and the Abington Shopping Center with an AR-15 slung behind his back.

Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy wrote a letter to residents telling them that while the man’s intentions are unknown, they believe he’s trying to draw officers into a debate over his 2nd amendment right to carry the weapon in public.

“All of our officers are well aware of this passive-aggressive tactic, as they have been videotaped during at least one encounter with him,” Chief Molloy wrote. “While no laws have been broken, this individual’s actions have caused unnecessary alarm to the public, thus diverting valuable police resources from our core mission.”

The chief assured residents police were primarily concerned with their safety.

“Our Department will continue to balance our duty to protect the 2nd Amendment rights of this individual with our duty to provide public safety to all of our residents,” Chief Molloy wrote.

Chief Molloy urged residents not to take action or speak with the man and to call 911 if they felt threatened.

