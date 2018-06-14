A blast in upper Bucks County is just the latest in a string of mysterious explosions that has residents on edge and state and federal investigators searching for the person detonating them. (Published 2 hours ago)

State police, the FBI and ATF are investigating an explosion in an upper Bucks County, Pennsylvania, field which is the latest in a string of mysterious blasts in the area.

Thursday's explosion happened off Brick Tavern Road in Milford Township when a John Deere tractor rolled over some type of device while mowing grass, neighbors told NBC10.

It's the latest in a series of explosions that have left craters and rattled nerves throughout upper Bucks County and lower Lehigh County. More than 20 explosions have been reported since early April in Milford Township, Springfield, Richandtown and Nockamixon.

Nockamixon Township resident Nick Zangli found a foot deep hole along Lonley Cottage Road shortly after hearing a blast at his home.

"That's not a natural hole," Zangli said in May tracing his fingers around the edge of the crater as he showed off a picture of it.

Thursday's blast is the first time one was reported during the day. Most are said to have been heard between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

"This is terrorism because everyone around here worries every night," Gary Rosenberger said Thursday.

Melissa Pfistner lives across the street from where the explosion happened. Police told her to keep her three kids away from tall grass.

"The police guys just said keep them near the area where it's mowed because they think [devices] could be in areas where there's long grass," she said.

Spokespersons with the ATF and FBI field offices in Philadelphia confirmed they were assisting state police in investigating this latest blast. SkyForce10 was over the scene Thursday evening and investigators could be seen collecting and analyzing evidence.

Pennsylvania State Police has been unavailable for comment.

"I mean if it was kids you'd think somebody would have talked and they'd have been caught already." Rosenberger said.

"I hope they catch the people and charge them with domestic terrorism because that's what it is."