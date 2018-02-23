You meet all kinds of people, from all over the world, at the Winter Olympics.

And you meet people with all kinds of interests. Like the guy who really, really loves action figures, and so brought one of his to Pyeongchang.

He brought an action figure of Michael Knight, the protagonist of the 1980s TV show "Knight Rider." You know, the guy played by David Hasselhoff who drove the talking car, K.I.T.T.

Why? Why not? His owner, Justin Caplicki, found his first Michael Knight in a flea market, and one thing led to another. Caplicki owns 88 Michael Knight action figures right now, he said.

Michael Knight has met some amazing people. Caplicki has pictures of him meeting (and nearly smooching) skater Adam Rippon, NASCAR legend and NBC commentator Dale Earnhardt Jr., and several players from the U.S. women's hockey team, which won gold in Pyeongchang.

This isn't Michael Knight's first Olympics, either. Caplicki has pictures of him meeting Sunday Night Football's Al Michaels at the Rio games.

"I'm pretty sure (Michaels) will remember that the rest of his life, as well," Caplicki said.

By the way, Caplicki isn't necessarily a Hasselhoff fan. He has no "Baywatch" collectibles. This is about "Knight Rider."

"I will always collect Michael Knights, until I die," Caplicki said.

Why? Again, why not?

"I think it's more interesting to take pictures of him than me when I go to these places," Caplicki said. "I'm not married for some reason, so I think this is a great thing to do."