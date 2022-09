Talk about a no-excuse workout regimen.

West Chester resident Cecilia Yaworski turns 96 years old this week, and ahead of the festivities, she’s hitting the gym.

Yaworski attends workout and dance classes nearly every day at her local health club, the ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center in West Chester, relatives say.

Video provided to NBC10 from her family shows Yaworski participating in one of her beloved classes, dumbbells and all.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Happy birthday to the fitness enthusiast.