90 Philly Schools Will Have Early Dismissal Friday Due to Extreme Heat

With temperatures expected to be in the low 90s on Friday, 90 Philadelphia schools will have a two-hour early dismissal due to the extreme heat.

The Philadelphia School District announced the following schools in need of air conditioning and/or electrical systems upgrades will have a two-hour early dismissal on Friday:

AMY at James Martin AMY Northwest Arthur, Chester Bache - Martin Barton, Clara Blaine, James Blankenburg, Rudolph Bregy, Amadee Brown, Henry A. Bryant, William Building 21 @ Kinsey Casarez, Gloria Castor Gardens Catharine, Joseph Central HS Comegys, Benjamin Comly, Watson Cooke, Jay Crossan, Kennedy Day, Anna Disston, Hamilton Dunbar, Paul Emlen, Eleanor Fell, D Newlin Finletter, Thomas Fitler, Edwin Fitzpatrick, Aloysius Fox Chase Franklin, Ben HS Furness, Horace Gideon, Edward Girard Academic Music Girard, Stephen Girls HS Greenberg, Joseph Harding, Warren Harrington, Avery Henry, Charles Hill-Freedman Holme, Thomas Hopkinson, Francis Houston, Henry Howe, Julia Jenks, Abram Jenks, John S Kenderton Kirkbride, Elizabeth Lamberton, Robert Lingelbach, Anna Loesche, William Logan, James Lowell, James Ludlow, James Marshall, John McCloskey, John McClure, Alexander McMichael, Morton Meredith, William Mifflin, Thomas Mitchell, Weir Moore, J. Hampton Morris, Robert Morrison, Andrew Nebinger, George Olney Elementary Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex Overbrook Elementary Parkway West Patterson, John Penn Treaty Pennypacker, Samuel Rhawnhurst Roosevelt, Theodore Rowen, William Roxborough HS Sayre, William Sharswood, George Sheppard, Issac South Philadelphia HS Spring Garden Spruance, Gilbert Sullivan, James Taggart, John Tilden, William The U School Wagner, General Louis Waring, Laura Washington, George HS Washington, Martha Ziegler, William

The School District also encouraged families to keep their children hydrated and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing during the summer months and to make sure they wear sunscreen.