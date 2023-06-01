90 Philly Schools Will Have Early Dismissal Friday Due to Extreme Heat

With temperatures expected to be in the low 90s on Friday, 90 Philadelphia schools will have a two-hour early dismissal due to the extreme heat.
The Philadelphia School District announced the following schools in need of air conditioning and/or electrical systems upgrades will have a two-hour early dismissal on Friday:
- AMY at James Martin
- AMY Northwest
- Arthur, Chester
- Bache - Martin
- Barton, Clara
- Blaine, James
- Blankenburg, Rudolph
- Bregy, Amadee
- Brown, Henry A.
- Bryant, William
- Building 21 @ Kinsey
- Casarez, Gloria
- Castor Gardens
- Catharine, Joseph
- Central HS
- Comegys, Benjamin
- Comly, Watson
- Cooke, Jay
- Crossan, Kennedy
- Day, Anna
- Disston, Hamilton
- Dunbar, Paul
- Emlen, Eleanor
- Fell, D Newlin
- Finletter, Thomas
- Fitler, Edwin
- Fitzpatrick, Aloysius
- Fox Chase
- Franklin, Ben HS
- Furness, Horace
- Gideon, Edward
- Girard Academic Music
- Girard, Stephen
- Girls HS
- Greenberg, Joseph
- Harding, Warren
- Harrington, Avery
- Henry, Charles
- Hill-Freedman
- Holme, Thomas
- Hopkinson, Francis
- Houston, Henry
- Howe, Julia
- Jenks, Abram
- Jenks, John S
- Kenderton
- Kirkbride, Elizabeth
- Lamberton, Robert
- Lingelbach, Anna
- Loesche, William
- Logan, James
- Lowell, James
- Ludlow, James
- Marshall, John
- McCloskey, John
- McClure, Alexander
- McMichael, Morton
- Meredith, William
- Mifflin, Thomas
- Mitchell, Weir
- Moore, J. Hampton
- Morris, Robert
- Morrison, Andrew
- Nebinger, George
- Olney Elementary
- Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex
- Overbrook Elementary
- Parkway West
- Patterson, John
- Penn Treaty
- Pennypacker, Samuel
- Rhawnhurst
- Roosevelt, Theodore
- Rowen, William
- Roxborough HS
- Sayre, William
- Sharswood, George
- Sheppard, Issac
- South Philadelphia HS
- Spring Garden
- Spruance, Gilbert
- Sullivan, James
- Taggart, John
- Tilden, William
- The U School
- Wagner, General Louis
- Waring, Laura
- Washington, George HS
- Washington, Martha
- Ziegler, William
The School District also encouraged families to keep their children hydrated and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing during the summer months and to make sure they wear sunscreen.
