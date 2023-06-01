Philadelphia

90 Philly Schools Will Have Early Dismissal Friday Due to Extreme Heat

The School District also encouraged families to keep their children hydrated and dressed in light-colored and lightweight clothing during the summer months and to make sure they wear sunscreen.

By David Chang

schools heat

With temperatures expected to be in the low 90s on Friday, 90 Philadelphia schools will have a two-hour early dismissal due to the extreme heat.

The Philadelphia School District announced the following schools in need of air conditioning and/or electrical systems upgrades will have a two-hour early dismissal on Friday:  

  1. AMY at James Martin
  2. AMY Northwest 
  3. Arthur, Chester
  4. Bache - Martin
  5. Barton, Clara
  6. Blaine, James  
  7. Blankenburg, Rudolph
  8. Bregy, Amadee
  9. Brown, Henry A.
  10. Bryant, William
  11. Building 21 @ Kinsey
  12. Casarez, Gloria
  13. Castor Gardens
  14. Catharine, Joseph
  15. Central HS
  16. Comegys, Benjamin 
  17. Comly, Watson
  18. Cooke, Jay
  19. Crossan, Kennedy 
  20. Day, Anna 
  21. Disston, Hamilton
  22. Dunbar, Paul
  23. Emlen, Eleanor
  24. Fell, D Newlin
  25. Finletter, Thomas 
  26. Fitler, Edwin 
  27. Fitzpatrick, Aloysius 
  28. Fox Chase
  29. Franklin, Ben HS
  30. Furness, Horace 
  31. Gideon, Edward
  32. Girard Academic Music
  33. Girard, Stephen
  34. Girls HS
  35. Greenberg, Joseph
  36. Harding, Warren
  37. Harrington, Avery
  38. Henry, Charles
  39. Hill-Freedman
  40. Holme, Thomas
  41. Hopkinson, Francis
  42. Houston, Henry
  43. Howe, Julia
  44. Jenks, Abram
  45. Jenks, John S
  46. Kenderton
  47. Kirkbride, Elizabeth
  48. Lamberton, Robert
  49. Lingelbach, Anna
  50. Loesche, William
  51. Logan, James
  52. Lowell, James
  53. Ludlow, James
  54. Marshall, John
  55. McCloskey, John
  56. McClure, Alexander
  57. McMichael, Morton
  58. Meredith, William
  59. Mifflin, Thomas 
  60. Mitchell, Weir
  61. Moore, J. Hampton
  62. Morris, Robert
  63. Morrison, Andrew
  64. Nebinger, George
  65. Olney Elementary
  66. Overbrook Ed. Ctr. Annex
  67. Overbrook Elementary
  68. Parkway West
  69. Patterson, John
  70. Penn Treaty
  71. Pennypacker, Samuel
  72. Rhawnhurst
  73. Roosevelt, Theodore
  74. Rowen, William
  75. Roxborough HS
  76. Sayre, William
  77. Sharswood, George 
  78. Sheppard, Issac
  79. South Philadelphia HS
  80. Spring Garden
  81. Spruance, Gilbert
  82. Sullivan, James
  83. Taggart, John
  84. Tilden, William
  85. The U School
  86. Wagner, General Louis
  87. Waring, Laura
  88. Washington, George HS
  89. Washington, Martha
  90. Ziegler, William

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
