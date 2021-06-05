9 Arrested, $450k in Cocaine Seized After Large NJ, Pa. Drug Bust

Federal authorities have announced the arrest of a total of 9 people connected to a large-scale drug distribution network which operated in areas of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, along with ties to Puerto Rico.

After a long-term narcotics investigation into the distribution of cocaine, on May 20th, authorities in 'Operation Yo-Yo' were able to serve a total of 4 search warrants, leading to the arrest of nine people and the seizure of approximately $450,000 in cocaine and one semi-automatic handgun.

According to the DEA, it was determined that Jorge “YoYo” Goicochea was the leader of this large-scale drug distribution network which operated in Cape May County New Jersey, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and even Puerto Rico.

The people arrested, Jorge L. Goicochea, 47, Edwin Rivera, 42, Vilma Ayala, 41, Miguel Rivera, 31, Arthur Hoyle, 47, Charlott Reynolds, 54, Timothy E. Hurley, 39, Luis Sierra-Colon, 54, and Enrique Pella, 30, now face charges related to Conspiracy to Posses and Distribute Controlled Substances.

If convicted, each could face between 5 to 10 years in prison. Being leader of a Narcotics Trafficking Network, however, carries a possible penalty of lifetime imprisonment with a 25 year period of parole ineligibility.