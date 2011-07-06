9-11 Artifacts Have Arrived

Ten years later the memories of 9-11 will travel down the New Jersey Turnpike. Steel, soil from fight 93 and other memorabilia from all three disaster sites of the 9-11 terrorists attacks, will have a new home at the memorial monument in Brooklawn, NJ.

Steel found from the World Trade Center collasped buildings will be part of the memorial as well as artifacts from flight 93 and the Pentagon. The procession began from the JFK airport traveling south to Brooklawn, NJ where the artifacts will be placed in storage until the construction of the memorial begins on July 18th.

The 9-11 Brooklawn memorial is set to be finished and dedicated on September 11, 2011.