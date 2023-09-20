76 guns still missing from Philly Sheriff's Office, City Controller says

What to Know The City Controller’s Office determined that 76 of the 101 service weapons from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office initially identified as missing during a 2020 report remain lost due to insufficient records of their whereabouts.

The Controller’s Office said the original list of 101 missing guns was initially reported in November 2020 while another review in August 2021 accounted for 16 of the original missing guns. The Sheriff’s Office provided sufficient proof for nine weapons as part of their most recent review, leaving 76 still missing, according to the Controller’s Office.

The missing weapons include 71 handguns, four semi-automatic handguns and one shotgun, according to the Controller’s Office.

The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office is still missing 76 service weapons, investigators with the City Controller’s Office revealed Wednesday.

The Controller’s office initially released a report in November 2020 on the Sheriff’s Office's gun inventory and found that 101 service firearms and 109 Protection From Abuse (PFA) weapons were missing.

According to the City Controller’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office stated during the 2024 budget hearing with City Council that all but 20 of their original 101 missing service weapons had been found. The Controller’s Office said they weren’t provided the necessary documentation to support those claims when they did a follow-up investigation, however.

The Controller’s Office said another review in August 2021 accounted for 16 of the original missing guns. The Sheriff’s Office provided sufficient proof for nine weapons as part of their most recent review, leaving 76 still missing, according to the Controller’s Office.

“There needs to be sufficient identifying information to confirm the disposition of these guns,” Acting City Controller Charles Edacheril said. “This requires documentation to confirm weapons were properly disposed of, such as burned, or located and reported to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).”

NCIC is a computerized system that helps law enforcement and criminal justice agencies capture fugitives, locate missing persons, and find and return property that was stolen or in the protection of law enforcement officers.

The Controller's Office said the Sheriff's Office also didn't mention the status of the 109 missing PFA weapons at their budget hearing or in their press releases.

“While the Sheriff’s Office indicated that many of the missing guns were properly disposed of after the initial investigations over the last three years, the Controller’s Office found insufficient documentation to confirm the previous statements,” a Controller's Office spokesperson wrote.

According to the Controller’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office reported that some of the guns found were given to retired officers and former employees with the department, including former Sheriff John Green who was sentenced to five years in prison on bribery charges in 2019. The Controller’s Office said that Green should turn over the gun or guns assumed to be in his possession and that the guns should be placed in NCIC as “missing” if he’s unable to confirm possession or disposal.

“All unaccounted-for guns should be placed in NCIC as missing,” Edacheril said.

NBC10 reached out to the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department for comment. A spokesperson said they will provide a statement shortly. We will add that statement to this story once it's received.

Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and other leadership within the Sheriff's Office will also respond to the Controller's Office's statements during a Thursday afternoon press conference at 1 p.m.