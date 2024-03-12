Drexel Hill

7-year-old aspiring singer in Drexel Hill gets special delivery from Beyoncé 

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

She stole the show and the hearts of many on America’s Got Talent and now she’s getting the attention of Queen Bey herself.

7-year-old Zoe Erianna, a resident of Drexel Hill, received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Beyoncé after the artist saw Erianna’s rendition of her latest top charts song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Erianna got the special delivery Tuesday afternoon, and it came with a special note from Beyoncé.

“Your rendition of Texas Hold ‘Em brought me so much joy. You are brilliant, please keep it up,” the note signed by Beyoncé said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“It feels exciting and happy and I’m so happy that she sent this to me,” Erianna said.

Erianna has amassed over 500,00 Instagram followers on her page where she sings, plays the piano and does covers of popular songs like Beyonce’s.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

3 young men injured in North Philly triple shooting

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Arrest made in execution-style murder of man, woman in Fairmount Park

She was only 6 years old when she competed on season 18 of AGT.

Erianna recently posted herself learning Beyoncé's “Halo” as well and Alicia Keys “Girl on Fire.”

She says she wants to grow up to be a rock star so she can sing around the world.

This article tagged under:

Drexel HillBeyoncéAmerica's Got Talent
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us