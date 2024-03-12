7-year-old aspiring singer in Drexel Hill gets special delivery from Beyoncé 

She stole the show and the hearts of many on America’s Got Talent and now she’s getting the attention of Queen Bey herself.

7-year-old Zoe Erianna, a resident of Drexel Hill, received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Beyoncé after the artist saw Erianna’s rendition of her latest top charts song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Erianna got the special delivery Tuesday afternoon, and it came with a special note from Beyoncé.

“Your rendition of Texas Hold ‘Em brought me so much joy. You are brilliant, please keep it up,” the note signed by Beyoncé said.

“It feels exciting and happy and I’m so happy that she sent this to me,” Erianna said.

Erianna has amassed over 500,00 Instagram followers on her page where she sings, plays the piano and does covers of popular songs like Beyonce’s.

She was only 6 years old when she competed on season 18 of AGT.

Erianna recently posted herself learning Beyoncé's “Halo” as well and Alicia Keys “Girl on Fire.”

She says she wants to grow up to be a rock star so she can sing around the world.