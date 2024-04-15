68 arrested after pro-Palestine protest in Philadelphia

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested after targeting busy Philadelphia roads and intersections Monday morning.

Organizers for the protest said they were part of A15, described as a "worldwide economic blockade in solidarity with Palestine and calling for an arms embargo and an end to US tax payer funding for Israel."

"On the morning of U.S. Tax Day 2024, hundreds of people across Philadelphia will take part in A15, a coordinated worldwide economic blockade to demand an end to the ongoing genocide in Palestine," an organizer wrote. "Multiple direct actions will target key economic sites across the city, including blockading major travel routes during morning rush hour."

The Philadelphia Palestine Coalition took part in the protest, leading a march through Center City.

The demonstrators blocked the intersection at Market Street and Schuylkill Avenue in Center City at 8:15 a.m. Monday, causing some delays in the area.

During the protest, Philadelphia police arrested 41 people while Pennsylvania State Police arrested 27 for a total of 68 arrests.

This is the latest in numerous pro-Palestinian protests in Philadelphia since Israel declared war on Hamas, following Hamas' deadly Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks on Israel.

Organizers for Monday's protest accused the city of Philadelphia and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania of directing significant funds to Israel throughout the war. The protesters also targeted weapons manufacturers that are based in the Philadelphia area.