66-Year-Old Man Killed in Quadruple Shooting in Frankford

Police are investigating after a 66-year-old man was killed -- and three teenagers were injured -- in a shooting that happened in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, along the 4500 block of Mulberry Street, where officers arriving on the scene found Ivan Hall, 66, of the city's Frankford neighborhood, dead on the street after he was shot in the head.

Also, on the scene, officials said that first responders found a 15-year-old boy shot once in each foot, a 15-year-old boy who was shot three times -- in the ear and in each leg -- and another 15-year-old boy who had been shot three times, once in each leg and in the buttock.

All three teens were transported to nearby hospitals and are listed in stable condition, officials said. However, investigators said Hall was pronounced at the scene of the shooting at about 9:56 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No arrests have yet been made, but officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.