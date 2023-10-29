North Philadelphia

6 injured in North Philadelphia crash

Police say six people were sent to the hospital after a driver struck multiple parked cars along Mascher Street early Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police at the scene of a crash in North Philadelphia that left six people injured on Sunday morning.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a driver crashed into parked cars in North Philadelphia, early Sunday, in an incident that sent six people to the hospital.

According to police, the incident happed before 2:45 a.m. as a car slammed into several parked vehicles along the 2200 block of N. Mascher Street in North Philadelphia.

Officials said that this incident lead to six people being transported to nearby hospitals.

However, the conditions of those injured in this incident were not immediately known.

Police were also initially unsure of what may have led to this crash, but have said that the incident remains under investigation.

