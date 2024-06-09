New Jersey

6 arrested as unruly crowds cause Summer Kickoff shutdown in Pennsauken, NJ

Officials said six people were arrested -- four adults and two children -- as unruly crowds lead the Township of Pennsauken to end its Summer Kickoff celebration early on Saturday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Six people were arrested on Saturday night as unruly crowds formed during the Summer Kickoff celebration in Pennsauken, NJ, on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened as the Township of Pennsauken, NJ, held a Summer Kickoff event at the community's Soccer Complex on Saturday night.

During the event, officials said, large crowds formed outside of the event as members of the community were enjoying the evening.

These crowds became unruly, which officials said, caused them to end the event early.

The kickoff was to be held from 6 to 9 p.m., but at about 8:44 p.m., with an announcement on social media, community officials ended the event early.

Once the event was ended, police officials said, officers worked to clear unruly crowds, at which time six people -- four adults and two children -- were arrested.

Officials identified the four adults as: India Allen, 19, of Pennsauken, Yamilet Meina, 18, of Camden City, Damien Green, 20, of Pennsauken and Derek Berry, 18, of Pennsauken. They have all been charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse offenses.

In a statement, Chief Philip Olivo of the Pennsauken Township Police Department, thanked all of the officers from surrounding communities who helped get the crowds under control on Saturday.

"This type of unruly behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in Pennsauken Township," he said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
