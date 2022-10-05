50% Off More Than 3,000 Wines, Spirits at Pa. State Liquor Stores

As the countdown to the holidays begins, Pennsylvania's Fine Wine & Good Spirits liquor stores announced 50% off more than 3,300 wines, spirits and accessories in a huge clearance sale.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (PLCB), the state agency that controls all liquor stores in the state, announced that on Oct. 3, Fine Wine & Good Spirits began a major liquidation of thousands of products.

The liquidation includes well-known wine and spirits brands from all over the world, now making them 50% off online and in more than 600 stores across the state, according to the PLCB.

Any online purchase over $99 is eligible for free home delivery, PLCB stated.

"Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.7 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services," said the liquor control board.

In a separate release on Wednesday, the PLCB announced a record net income for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The PLCB said it was the first time gross wine and spirits sales topped $3 billion.

To see whether your favorite drink received a discount, PLCB said customers can visit the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website to determine what clearance products are offered online and view in-store availability.