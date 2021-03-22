5 People Accused of Stealing 11 Philly Homes Through Deed Fraud

What to Know The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests of five people accused of stealing 11 properties from some of the city’s most vulnerable residents through deed fraud.

Demeshia Harris-Bey, 42, Richard Eugene Harris-Bey, 59, Robert Foster, 54, Damon Omar Urquhart, 41, and Lance Felder, 42, are all charged with conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, forgery and other related offenses.

Investigators said the suspects forged the deeds into either their names or another person’s name, from both living and deceased property owners.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests of five people accused of stealing 11 homes from some of the city’s most vulnerable residents through deed fraud.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The investigation began in 2019 when the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) received a complaint about an apparent illegal deed transfer. Investigators later determined that Demeshia Harris-Bey, a notary public, and at least four other people were fraudulently transferring house deeds to R&DHB Islamic Community, Inc., an organization owned by her husband, Richard Eugene Harris-Bey.

Investigators said the suspects forged the deeds into either their names or another person’s name, from both living and deceased property owners. In all, 11 homes were stolen, according to officials.

Demeshia Harris-Bey, 42, Richard Eugene Harris-Bey, 59, Robert Foster, 54, Damon Omar Urquhart, 41, and Lance Felder, 42, are all charged with conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, forgery and other related offenses.

“Deed fraud and house theft are particularly insidious crimes because they not only impact the home’s real owner and often their family, but also sap generational wealth from them as well as their communities, driving poverty and desperation,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

To report deed fraud or other types of economic crime, including scams against the elderly, crimes against workers, home improvement schemes and insurance fraud, call the ECU at 215-686-9902 or email FraudComplaint@phila.gov.