CENTER CITY

42-year-old man shot in Center City robbery attempt

A man walking along the 1700 of Rodman Street was shot in the leg when two people tried to rob him, police said

By Hayden Mitman

Police officers investigate after a man was shot in a robbery attempt in Center City Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot during a failed robbery attempt in Center City on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 1700 block of Rodman Street at about 11:43 p.m. on Sunday.

At that time, officials said, they found a 42-year-old man who, allegedly, told police he was approached by two individuals, one of which who was armed, and they attempted to rob the victim.

A struggle followed, and police said, the man was shot in the leg before the two assailants fled on foot without taking anything.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, he was treated and released.

Officials said the victim described the assailants as black men -- the gunman had on a New Balance sweatshirt at the time of the incident and the other was wearing a blue Dickies shirt at the time.

No arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 14 hours ago

Officials ID woman who was killed by officer after allegedly pointing gun at police, EMTs

The Lineup 4 hours ago

Israel under attack: The Lineup

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

CENTER CITY
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us