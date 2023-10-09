42-year-old man shot in Center City robbery attempt

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot during a failed robbery attempt in Center City on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting along the 1700 block of Rodman Street at about 11:43 p.m. on Sunday.

At that time, officials said, they found a 42-year-old man who, allegedly, told police he was approached by two individuals, one of which who was armed, and they attempted to rob the victim.

A struggle followed, and police said, the man was shot in the leg before the two assailants fled on foot without taking anything.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, he was treated and released.

Officials said the victim described the assailants as black men -- the gunman had on a New Balance sweatshirt at the time of the incident and the other was wearing a blue Dickies shirt at the time.

No arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.