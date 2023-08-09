41-year-old man killed in motorcycle collision with car in Hunting Park

A man was killed after he struck a car with his motorcycle on Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

At 5:15 p.m. on Monday, August 8, a motorcycle collided with a car at 6th Street and Hunting Park Avenue, according to the police.

The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Jason Arroyo, was traveling westbound on Hunting Park Ave. while a gray Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on Hunting Park Ave., police said.

The Ford was attempting to make a left turn in 6th Street when the black and blue Yamaha motorcycle hit the Ford in the intersection.

Arroyo, from the 3000 block of N. Mascher St., was transported by medics to the hospital in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police told NBC10 that a DUI was not suspected but the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.