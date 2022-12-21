$40K in Jewelry Stolen From Center City Store in Caught-on-Cam Burglary

Philadelphia police said a man was caught on video taking nearly $40,000 in jewelry during a burglary in Center City.

The heist happened early Sunday morning at the Jade & Art Jewelry Store at 9th and Arch streets.

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 6th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/SndI2XdIWU pic.twitter.com/WlpvSeI2Zk — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) December 20, 2022

Police said the burglar used a rock to break the front window and get inside. He then broke display cases by kicking them with his foot and got away with a number of pieces of jewelry. The jeweler estimated the loss to be about $39,770.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If anyone sees the suspect, Philadelphia police say do not approach him and call 911 immediately.