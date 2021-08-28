4-Year-Old Shot in Foot at Strawberry Mansion Home

A 4-year-old boy is recovering at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after being shot in the foot.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday at a home along the 2000 block of N. 32nd Street near W. Norris Street in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The boy was struck by a single bullet in the right foot. Police did not say if the boy shot himself or if the gunfire came from another person.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said. He's listed in stable condition.

Police were called to the hospital after the shooting and then dispatched officers to the home. They have not recovered a weapon and no one has been arrested.